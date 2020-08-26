Advertisement

Back the Blue rally held outside of Topeka City Council’s special session

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large crowd gathered ahead of Tuesday nights special meeting to spread the word, they back the blue.

“My husband is a police officer and he’s been a police officer in Topeka for a very long time and it’s one of those things we like to make sure the community knows that we support them and I want them to know that I support them, I want them to know that we really back the blue,” said attendee Robin Block.

Ron Gish, a retired police officer, organized the rally. His goal was to remain peaceful.

“We support law enforcement, we condemn strongly, we condemn crime and criminal acts so anything that’s happening like this vandalism of mural over here with George Floyd that doesn’t help Topeka, it just makes people mad and angry at each other and divides us.”

Gish says he contacted black lives matter organizers, knowing both would be holding events.

“I will say one thing, Topeka has done it right without having the violence so I do appreciate that, I think that says a lot about our community and how our kids are being raised and I think it just says a lot.”

He says he wanted to remind officers they are not alone.

“Right now in this country it feels pretty alone as a police officer. When you’re out on the street, you don’t know who your supporters are you don’t know who the people are who don’t support you and it’s a dangerous job anyway before all of that.”

