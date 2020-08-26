Advertisement

Atchison police report rash of catalytic converter thefts

A rash of catalytic converter thefts is reported in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Atchison are reporting a string of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles, according to KAIR Radio.

Thefts from four vehicles have been reported since late July, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.

The catalytic converters were stolen off of three vans and one sport utility vehicle, KAIR reported.

The vans and the SUV from which the catalytic converters were stolen sat high enough off the ground where a thief could get underneath them and quickly cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle, Wilson said.

Catalytic converters have a significant value as scrap and cost hundreds of dollars to replace, Wilson said.

