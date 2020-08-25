Advertisement

USD 383 sees 9% COVID-19 positive rate

USD 383 Manhattan Ogden Schools Reopening Plan Draft Two
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 14 day percent COVID-19 positive rate is currently at 9.28%.

The Riley County Health Department says Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 has a 14-day positive COVID-19 rate of 9.28% which helps it make decisions concerning teaching methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

USD 383 says the rate means it should follow its yellow instructional delivery method which dictates that the rate be equal to or less than 10% of positive tests in the county and steady or decreasing new cases. It says the yellow method means students would follow hybrid learning following safety protocols.

The District says the green method requires a rate equal or less than 5% positive tests in the county and steady or decreasing new cases. It says the green method allows for on-site and remote learning following safety protocols.

According to the district, the most extreme method it has is the red method which requires a rate of over 10% positive tests in the county. It says the red method dictates all distance learning.

To read USD 383′s reopening plan, visit its website.

