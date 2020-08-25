Advertisement

US-China trade war affects Greater KC businesses

(KFYR-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S.-China trade war is affecting Greater Kansas City area businesses according to a KU professor.

The University of Kansas says during a trade war, costs of conflict must be outweighed by measurable gains. It says currently, one of its professors is working to show the effects of the United States-China trade war on businesses in the Greater Kansas City area.

“Yet major economic issues with China remain unresolved with no end in sight,” says Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas.

Zhang says he recently gave a presentation called, “Impact of the Trade War on Greater Kansas City Businesses” at Go Global KC, an annual trade event organized by the Chamber of Commerce and World Trade Center KC. He says it is based on the findings of a survey conducted by his newly established Trade War Lab, providing a bottom-up, firm centric view of the trade war.

“This trade war, already the largest economic conflict in history, has become a war of attrition,” he said. “Most of the new tariffs remain in place even after the signing of the Phase One deal on January 15, and it is businesses and consumers like those surveyed here in the K.C. metro that are paying the cost.”

According to Zhang, one of the findings that surprises him the most is that 76% of respondents report being harmed by tariffs while only 33% report being harmed by COVID-19. He says this is also higher than a national survey which was conducted by his colleagues reporting 46% reported being harmed by tariffs.

Zhang notes that the disparity is partly due to businesses that responded to his survey which include 35% in manufacturing, 20% in professional services and 13% in wholesale and retail.

“These sectors have not been the hardest hit by COVID-19, compared to say, hospitality, but have been harder hit by tariffs. I think it is also important to recognize that the trade war has been very disruptive to U.S. business overall — it is estimated to have cost the economy 300,000 jobs long before the pandemic hit — and the K.C. metro area is one of the most vulnerable to retaliatory tariffs,” he said.

Zhang says a majority of respondents claimed a candidate’s stance on tariffs will play a role in who their company supports in the 2020 elections.

“I hope the issue of tariffs will receive more attention amongst the candidates this election cycle and that our survey will help inform the policy debate,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms positive COVID-19 case in KJCC

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the Kansas Juvenile Correction Complex.

News

Sen. Moran urges Congress to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is urging Congressional Leaders to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments.

News

Topeka man sentenced to 5+ years on firearm charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man with multiple convictions has been sentenced to 5+ years in prison on a firearm charge.

News

USD 383 sees 9% COVID-19 positive rate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 14 day percent COVID-19 positive rate is currently at 9.28%.

Latest News

News

Topeka alley closes for sewer work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing the alley south of 12th for sewer work.

News

Gov. Kelly appoints Folsom to Kansas Court of Appeals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

News

Mayor De La Isla says THRC recommendations not approved

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Human Relations Commission recommendations published on its website were not approved by her or the City Council.

News

10th Circuit affirms legality of maintenance of sex offender registry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 10th Circuit opinion affirms the legality of state maintenance of a required sex offender registry.

News

Gov. Kelly holds virtual discussion with teachers, health professionals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a virtual discussion with Kansas teachers and Health Professionals on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

News

Sen. Moran calls on Postmaster General to prioritize veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Postmaster General to prioritize veterans as he evaluates postal reform.