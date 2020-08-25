US-China trade war affects Greater KC businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S.-China trade war is affecting Greater Kansas City area businesses according to a KU professor.

The University of Kansas says during a trade war, costs of conflict must be outweighed by measurable gains. It says currently, one of its professors is working to show the effects of the United States-China trade war on businesses in the Greater Kansas City area.

“Yet major economic issues with China remain unresolved with no end in sight,” says Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas.

Zhang says he recently gave a presentation called, “Impact of the Trade War on Greater Kansas City Businesses” at Go Global KC, an annual trade event organized by the Chamber of Commerce and World Trade Center KC. He says it is based on the findings of a survey conducted by his newly established Trade War Lab, providing a bottom-up, firm centric view of the trade war.

“This trade war, already the largest economic conflict in history, has become a war of attrition,” he said. “Most of the new tariffs remain in place even after the signing of the Phase One deal on January 15, and it is businesses and consumers like those surveyed here in the K.C. metro that are paying the cost.”

According to Zhang, one of the findings that surprises him the most is that 76% of respondents report being harmed by tariffs while only 33% report being harmed by COVID-19. He says this is also higher than a national survey which was conducted by his colleagues reporting 46% reported being harmed by tariffs.

Zhang notes that the disparity is partly due to businesses that responded to his survey which include 35% in manufacturing, 20% in professional services and 13% in wholesale and retail.

“These sectors have not been the hardest hit by COVID-19, compared to say, hospitality, but have been harder hit by tariffs. I think it is also important to recognize that the trade war has been very disruptive to U.S. business overall — it is estimated to have cost the economy 300,000 jobs long before the pandemic hit — and the K.C. metro area is one of the most vulnerable to retaliatory tariffs,” he said.

Zhang says a majority of respondents claimed a candidate’s stance on tariffs will play a role in who their company supports in the 2020 elections.

“I hope the issue of tariffs will receive more attention amongst the candidates this election cycle and that our survey will help inform the policy debate,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.