UN council rejects US demand to `snap back’ Iran sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, seated with first lady Melania Trump, left, insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, seated with first lady Melania Trump, left, insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to "snap back" U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.(Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The move drew an angry rebuke from U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, who accused council opponents of supporting “terrorists.”

Indonesia’s ambassador to the U.N., Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement at a virtual council meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.

