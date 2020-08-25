Tuesday night forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues the remainder of the work week with highs in the 90s. The humidity hasn’t been too bad the past couple days but keeping an eye on Thursday/Friday with slightly higher humidity. Temperatures by that time may be slightly cooler so it may end up balancing out with the heat index similar to what it’s been like the past couple days, likely topping out around 100° as the hottest temperature.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to reach landfall Wednesday night as a Hurricane however the latest track will have it just to the southeast of Kansas as she continues her push inland. There may be some clouds that spill into eastern Kansas and possibly rain mainly in southeast Kansas but that would be all the impacts expected from Laura. The next best chance for rain is Friday night from a cold front.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Thursday-Friday: Highs may be more in the low-mid 90s but with slightly higher humidity meaning heat indices may be closer to 3-6° above the actual temperatures vs 1-4° like we’ve seen the past couple days. There may be a few more clouds possible. It’ll still likely be mostly sunny.

With a cold front pushing through Friday night that will bring scattered showers/storms to the area. Still not a great chance for rain meaning several spots still may remain dry. The chance for rain does diminish by Saturday morning before increasing again by Sunday night so it does look like the chance for rain during the day Saturday is low. Will still keep the chance in the 8 day in case lingering rain in the morning continues but may have to remove the rain chance tomorrow.

With a reinforcing cold front Sunday night that will bring more rounds of showers/storms to the area early next week as highs get even cooler and more in the low 80s with lows closer to 60° as we start September on Tuesday.

Taking Action:

Hot all week with highs in the 90s and heat indices as hot as around 100°. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities. While there still remains some uncertainty, the bulk of the weekend is looking to be dry with the best chance of rain Friday night then again Sunday night into early next week. This is subject to change so stay updated as we get closer.

