Advertisement

Topeka Mayor receives death threats

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla (L) and Topeka City Manager Brent Trout (R) at their monthly news conference on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla (L) and Topeka City Manager Brent Trout (R) at their monthly news conference on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla has received two death threats due to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she has received two death threats in connection to tonight’s police reform rally due to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She says she can support Black Lives Matter and also support the Topeka Police Department.

Mayor De La Isla says during her time serving the City, $5 million has been added to the Topeka Police Department budget. She says cuts that happened in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic were strictly made to administrative staff and officers were not affected.

The Mayor says she also honors the voices of Topeka residents asking for reform. She says the need for reform does not mean she is criticizing the work of Topeka officers.

Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Police Department and Topeka City Manager have copies of the threats she has received.

The Mayor says the threats specifically dealt with the misconception that she has defunded the police. She says one even responded to her automated response message thanking residents for their input by saying that if she responded she would have to call the police.

Topeka City officials still plan on hosting an open discussion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night while simultaneous rallies will be held outside the Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted by Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter.

Previous story posted at 9:30a.m.

Topeka Mayor and City Manager to hold news conference ahead of special meeting

Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. ahead of a special city council meeting to discuss police reform.

Topeka City officials plan an open discussion on issues relating to police policy, and their relationship with the community Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

As per the city council’s regular procedure, people who want to address the council must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and each speaker is limited to four minutes.

Before the meeting, two groups, Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter, will rally outside of the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Topeka Mayor, City Manager news conference

Topeka Mayor De La Isla and City Manager Trout are holding a news conference ahead of a special city council meeting to discuss police reform.

Posted by WIBW on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents of safe driving tips as school year begins

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is reminding residents of a few safe driving tips as the 2020-2021 school year begins.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Mission Twp. Firefighters help out Lieutenant with yard work

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A group of firefighters from the Mission Township Fire Department surprised their Lieutenant with cut grass and trimmed trees when he and his family got back from vacation.

News

Salute Our Heroes -- Mission Twp. Firefighters

Updated: 56 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Crews put out fire at vacant house in North Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Topeka Fire Department extinguished a blaze early Tuesday at a vacant house at 828 N.E. Monroe.

Latest News

News

House fire in North Topeka determined to be intentionally set

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze early Tuesday at a vacant, two-story house at 828 N.E. Monroe.

News

Hiawatha schools to begin classes on-site next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Classes in Hiawatha Unified School District 345 will begin on-site starting next week, according to KNZA Radio.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot through Friday, cooler with rain returning this weekend

News

Shooting victim discovered in wrecked vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a person found in a wrecked car in southeast Shawnee Co. had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says a passerby discovered the vehicle Monday night near 10700 SE Berryton Rd. Hill says the person in the vehicle was unresponsive, and had reportedly been shot.

News

Shooting victim, 23, discovered Monday night in wrecked vehicle southeast of Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says a passerby discovered a crashed vehicle Monday night near 10700 SE Berryton Rd. Hill says the person in the vehicle was unresponsive, and had reportedly been shot.

News

Garage fire intentionally set in Downtown Topeka

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Fire Department says a garage fire in Downtown Topeka was intentional.