Topeka Mayor receives death threats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla has received two death threats due to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she has received two death threats in connection to tonight’s police reform rally due to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She says she can support Black Lives Matter and also support the Topeka Police Department.

Mayor De La Isla says during her time serving the City, $5 million has been added to the Topeka Police Department budget. She says cuts that happened in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic were strictly made to administrative staff and officers were not affected.

The Mayor says she also honors the voices of Topeka residents asking for reform. She says the need for reform does not mean she is criticizing the work of Topeka officers.

Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Police Department and Topeka City Manager have copies of the threats she has received.

The Mayor says the threats specifically dealt with the misconception that she has defunded the police. She says one even responded to her automated response message thanking residents for their input by saying that if she responded she would have to call the police.

Topeka City officials still plan on hosting an open discussion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night while simultaneous rallies will be held outside the Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted by Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter.

Previous story posted at 9:30a.m.

Topeka Mayor and City Manager to hold news conference ahead of special meeting

Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. ahead of a special city council meeting to discuss police reform.

Topeka City officials plan an open discussion on issues relating to police policy, and their relationship with the community Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

As per the city council’s regular procedure, people who want to address the council must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and each speaker is limited to four minutes.

Before the meeting, two groups, Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter, will rally outside of the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

