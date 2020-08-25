Topeka man sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to over 7 years for trafficking drugs.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man has been sentenced to 94 months in federal prison for dealing drugs.

According to McAllister, Anthony Lee Hunter, 51, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

McAllister says in his plea, Hunter admits that when investigators searched his house in the 700 block of northeast Emmett St. they found over 30 grams of methamphetamine and over 11 grams of heroin.

According to McAllister, Hunger told investigators that earlier in the week he spent over $30,000 buying drugs in Kansas City and the drugs they found were what he had left.

McAllister says he is thanking the FBI and Assitant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.

