Topeka man sentenced to 5+ years on firearm charge

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man with multiple convictions has been sentenced to 5+ years in prison on a firearm charge.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man with a record of criminal convictions including voluntary manslaughter and the aggravated battery has been sentenced to 64 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm.

McAllister says William F. Bivens III, 42, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon. He says Bivens admits officers found him in possession of two firearms, a .40 caliber Glock and a .45 caliber Arms Corp. pistol. He says federal law prohibits convicted felons from owning firearms.

According to McAllister, in a sentencing memo filed with the court, prosecutors sited Bivens’ 20-year-old criminal record which he continues to build.

“The defendant has absolutely no desire to live a law-abiding life,” the memo said.

McAllister says he is thanking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.

According to McAllister, the case was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a federal initiative to reduce gun violence.

