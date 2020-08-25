Topeka man arrested following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple charges related to drug possession after a traffic stop.

Sheriff Brian Hill says a Topeka man is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near NW Independence Ave. and N Kansas Ave.

Sheriff Hill says on Aug. 22, shortly after 6:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck near NW Independence Ave and N Kansas Ave. He says the driver, Rigo O. Phinney, 33, of Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to Sheriff Hill, Phinney is facing multiple traffic and drug-related charges which include possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Hill says the Topeka Police Department assisted at the scene.

