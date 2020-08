TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be closing the alley south of 12th for sewer work.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing the alley south of 12th St. and west of Plass on Wednesday, Aug. 26, for sewer work.

The City says the alley will likely remain closed for two weeks for pavement repair.

