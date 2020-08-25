Advertisement

Shooting victim discovered in wrecked vehicle

Authorities say a person found inside a wrecked vehicle Aug. 24 at 10700 SE Berryton Rd. has suffered a gunshot wound.
Authorities say a person found inside a wrecked vehicle Aug. 24 at 10700 SE Berryton Rd. has suffered a gunshot wound.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a person found in a wrecked car in southeast Shawnee Co. had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says a passerby discovered the vehicle Monday night near 10700 SE Berryton Rd. Hill says the person in the vehicle was unresponsive, and had reportedly been shot.

Hill said the person was taken to the hospital with injuries considered critical.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

