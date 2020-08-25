Sen. Moran urges Congress to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is urging Congressional Leaders to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments.

Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, says he led a group of 11 Senators that urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel and U.S. House of Representative Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to include priorities for tribal governments in COVID-19 relief packages, specifically those providing flexibility for tribal governments in how they appropriate funds in the CARES Act.

“As you continue negotiations on the next relief package, we want to express our continued support for resources to help Indian Country address the unique challenges they face in this difficult time,” the Senators wrote. “As you know, Indian Country has suffered particularly high rates of coronavirus with complicating factors such as obesity, diabetes, and other preexisting conditions. Tribal governments deserve greater flexibility to spend these funds in a manner that meets the individual needs of each tribe. Allowing greater flexibility would enable tribal governments to use their resources in the most efficient manner.”

Moran says the letter was signed by Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Todd Young of Indiana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Marco Rubio of Florida and Martha McSally of Arizona.

