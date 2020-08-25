Advertisement

Sen. Moran urges Congress to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is urging Congressional Leaders to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments.

Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, says he led a group of 11 Senators that urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel and U.S. House of Representative Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to include priorities for tribal governments in COVID-19 relief packages, specifically those providing flexibility for tribal governments in how they appropriate funds in the CARES Act.

“As you continue negotiations on the next relief package, we want to express our continued support for resources to help Indian Country address the unique challenges they face in this difficult time,” the Senators wrote. “As you know, Indian Country has suffered particularly high rates of coronavirus with complicating factors such as obesity, diabetes, and other preexisting conditions. Tribal governments deserve greater flexibility to spend these funds in a manner that meets the individual needs of each tribe. Allowing greater flexibility would enable tribal governments to use their resources in the most efficient manner.”

Moran says the letter was signed by Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Todd Young of Indiana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Marco Rubio of Florida and Martha McSally of Arizona.

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US-China trade war affects Greater KC businesses

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S.-China trade war is affecting Greater Kansas City area businesses according to a KU professor.

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms positive COVID-19 case in KJCC

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the Kansas Juvenile Correction Complex.

News

Topeka man sentenced to 5+ years on firearm charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man with multiple convictions has been sentenced to 5+ years in prison on a firearm charge.

News

USD 383 sees 9% COVID-19 positive rate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 14 day percent COVID-19 positive rate is currently at 9.28%.

Latest News

News

Topeka alley closes for sewer work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing the alley south of 12th for sewer work.

News

Gov. Kelly appoints Folsom to Kansas Court of Appeals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

News

Mayor De La Isla says THRC recommendations not approved

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Human Relations Commission recommendations published on its website were not approved by her or the City Council.

News

10th Circuit affirms legality of maintenance of sex offender registry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 10th Circuit opinion affirms the legality of state maintenance of a required sex offender registry.

News

Gov. Kelly holds virtual discussion with teachers, health professionals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a virtual discussion with Kansas teachers and Health Professionals on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

News

Sen. Moran calls on Postmaster General to prioritize veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Postmaster General to prioritize veterans as he evaluates postal reform.