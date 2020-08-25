Advertisement

Sen. Moran calls on Postmaster General to prioritize veterans

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Postmaster General to prioritize veterans as he evaluates postal reform.

Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says he is calling on the USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to prioritize timely delivery of medication to veterans as the U.S. Postal Service evaluates postal reform.

“As you continue your work, I ask that you pay special attention to the relationship between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and USPS so that together, VA and USPS can continue and improve service to veterans across the country,” wrote Chairman Moran in a letter to the Postmaster General. “The VA mail-order pharmacies provide approximately 120 million outpatient prescriptions to veterans annually, totaling nearly 89 million packages. On a typical day, more than 330,000 veterans receive a VA prescription in the mail, and USPS is responsible for delivering almost 90 percent of them.”

The full letter that Senator Moran sent DeJoy can be found here.

