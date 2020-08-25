Salute Our Heroes: Mission Twp. Firefighters help out Lieutenant with yard work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of firefighters from the Mission Township Fire Department surprised their Lieutenant with cut grass and trimmed trees when he and his family got back from vacation.

Lieutenant Michael Razo has hit a rough patch during the pandemic, one issue being a broken mower.

Firefighters Cason MacEwan, Chris Proffitt and others in the Mission Twp. Fire Department said they wanted to help because they knew he has mower problems, but mostly because he is a mentor and hard worker for the department.

Proffitt said, "He goes out of his way to help everybody from the newest guy to the most senior guy and he really is the first one to volunteer to help out."

“He’s a mentor. He shows me how to be in the career and be a better person to help everyone else out,” said MacEwan. “We’re one close community, family. So, if somebody needs something we’re all going to pitch in to help no matter what.”

Razo said having fellow firefighters help him out when he needed is the reason why they all chose the field.

He has been at the Mission Township Fire Department for 19 years. Starting as a volunteer and making his way up to Lieutenant.

Razo was happy with the final product his coworkers left him, but the surprise was almost spoiled by a “Ring” video recorder on his front door.

“I was able to look at my camera but I couldn’t really tell what was going on, I saw somebody mowing my grass and when I got home it was a huge surprise,” said Razo.

This gesture meant more to him than the firefighters may have originally thought.

“They say a little bit but it’s a lot. I mean it’s a lot to have really kind of people on a personal level. It’s different to help somebody at work but when you go on the personal side and go to somebody’s house and mow and do what they did, I mean they are my friends, that’s more than coworkers. I don’t think people just do that,” said Razo. The crew is happy to help out a friend in need of some help around the house.

“He lives in the township and has taken care of the township for a long time so, it feels good to kind of return the favor for him,” said Proffitt. MacEwan said, “He’ll be appreciative. We’ll all give him jokes and stuff about it of course, but he’ll be very appreciative and he’ll probably say thank you like a thousand times.” Razo is happy he has support.

“I don’t ever expect stuff like that so I was pretty blown away, that somebody would give something that has more than monetary value. Time. Time you don’t ever get back,” he said.

