Rock Chalk Roundball Classic airs Friday on WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU basketball greats from across the country are competing in a three-point contest for a cause Friday on WIBW.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic raises money to help ease the financial burden on families with children fighting cancer.

Created in 2009 by voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, the annual charity event will be held virtually for the first time amid the pandemic. It will air Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m. on WIBW.

Former Jayhawks including Mario Chalmers, Sherron Collins, Brandon Rush, Devonte Graham and “Downtown” Terry Brown are taking part. Each former player competes in a three-point shooting competition, taking five shots from five spots on the key. Top performers advance to the finals, where a champion will be crowned.

This year’s theme is “Shooting for the Stars.” This year’s “Big Three” beneficiaries are Easton, a four-year-old from Baldwin City fighting B-cell high risk acute lymphatic leukemia, Eli, an eight-year-old from Hesston fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Tinley, a four-year-old from Oskaloosa fighting pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“Life changing,” Tia Benyshek, Tinley’s mom, said of the RCR Classic. “Knowing that we’re not in this alone is literally the best thing in the world.”

To bid on online auction items like a zoom call with the 1986 Final Four Team or autographed items from former KU players, click here.

