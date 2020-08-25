Riley Co. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 41 new cases of COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one recovery since its Friday report. It says the totals for the county are now five deaths, 225 active cases and 376 recoveries.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for one positive patient and no persons under investigation. It says the patient is severe enough to require hospitalization.

RCHD says it is contacting all residents that were swabbed at Vineyard Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 20. It says there were a total of 18 positive cases out of the 478 people tested, though not all were residents of Riley Co.

RCHD says anyone with symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient or would like information on how testing occurs should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.