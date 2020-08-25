Advertisement

O’Malleys in Aggieville allowed to reopen

O'Malley's Alley was allowed to reopen Monday. Health officials ordered the business to close Saturday, citing violations of a local COVID-19-related health order.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after ordering it to close its doors, the Riley Co. Health Dept. allowed O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley to reopen Monday.

“They submitted a plan to reopen based on the criteria in Local Health Order 18,” Health Officer Julie Gibbs told 13 NEWS in a statement. ”The Command Staff of the Emergency Operations Center recommended, the Riley County Board of Health, and I reviewed the plan and recommend that the business be allowed to reopen.”

Riley Co. Health officials said Riley Co. Police served an order Saturday to O’Malley’s owner William Porter and placed placards on the establishment’s doors at 1210 Moro St.

At the time, the RCHD said it had received multiple complaints the establishment was not following local health and safety guidelines. Specifically, RCHD said O’Malley’s violated sections of their local health order stating restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only, service or consumption of food while standing or at a bar is prohibited and consumption of food and drink shall only take place at a table. The business also did not require face masks.

“Order #18 was written strategically to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The intent was to keep businesses open and allow activity to happen as long as it is done in a safe manner,” Gibbs said Saturday. “I have seen many bars and restaurants implement modifications to be able to do this and comply with Order 18. Many have reached out to the health department to get information or to ask us to review their plans. I feel that in most cases we are working together as one to make Riley County a safer place. We want people to feel safe while they are out and to reduce risk as much as possible in all areas. Thanks to the businesses who are working toward this goal. I recognize the strain this has put on everyone, and that people and businesses are suffering. The more we can work together to get through this, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

RCHD says Gibbs is authorized to prohibit public gatherings and take other measures necessary to control the spread of COVID-19. According to the department, this was the first Notice to Close Immediately issued in Riley Co. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

