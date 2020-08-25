Mayor De La Isla says THRC recommendations not approved

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Human Relations Commission recommendations published on its website were not approved by her or the City Council.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says the Topeka Human Relations Commission published “Human Relations Commission Policing Recommendations,” which proposed changes to the Topeka Police Department’s current practices. She says the document was not presented or approved by her or the City Council before being published and do not represent the opinions or beliefs of members of her administration.

De La Isla says the City of Topeka supports the mission of the THRC which promotes justice and cultural understanding and to improve relationships among all residents of the City. She says to avoid confusion and misrepresentation of the City’s practices, it has removed the document form the THRC website.

“The City remains dedicated to supporting all members of its police department while ensuring that the act of law enforcement is carried out with fairness and justice to all residents of Topeka,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “I call on all Topekans to come together at this time and address these issues with the kindness and civility that Topekans are known for.”

According to the Mayor, the role of the THRC is to conduct outreach and educational activities promoting justice and cultural understanding as well as relationships among all residents of the City of Topeka. She says each board and commission is an advisory group working to provide input and advice on current policies and issues within departments in the City.

Mayor De La Isla says all boards and commissions for the City fo Topeka are composed of volunteers that apply for open seats. More information on boards and commissions can be found here.

The City of Topeka says it is holding a special City Council Meeting which will discuss police and community relations on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. Those interested in providing public comment may do so in person or via Zoom and must contact the City Clerks office at cclerk@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-3940 before 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.