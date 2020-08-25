Marshall approves of sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the snapback of sanctions on Iran.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he sent a letter to President Donald Trump that supports his recent decision to begin a snapback of all pre-Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action sanctions on Iran.

“The Iranian regime is in clear violation of its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA, and snapback is necessary to defend the U.S. and our allies from a nuclear-armed regime that will no doubt continue to terrorize the region and the world,” wrote Rep. Marshall. “The maximum pressure campaign implemented by your administration will force Iran to abandon its goal of nuclear armageddon and bring us closer to a lasting peace for Americans, Israelis, and the Iranian people, who continue to suffer each day at the hands of this brutal regime.”

Marshall says he is also praising the Trump Administration’s negotiation of a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He says the deal will bring normalization to relations between Israel and the UAE, which makes the UAE the third Arab country and the first of the Gulf states to sign a peace deal with Israel.

“The agreement marks a critical moment in history and opens the door for other nations to advance peace and counter Iran’s malign influence,” wrote Rep. Marshall. “I am certain that under your and Secretary Pompeo’s leadership more deals will be made that strengthen America and her allies.”

To read the full letter, visit Marshall’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.