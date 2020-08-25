KDOT to close intersection for work on US 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the south leg of the US 24 and Rochester/Tyler intersection.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be working on the intersection of US 24 and Rochester/Tyler overnight on Thursday and Friday.

KDOT says to help crews have the space they need to work it will close the south leg of the intersection between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28.

The City of Topeka says it expects lanes on US 24 to close as well and is recommending drivers avoid the area.

