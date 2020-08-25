KDOT names Anderson as Fiscal Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pam Anderson has been named as the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Bureau Chief.

KDOT says Anderson has been with the department for 15 years and started as an Accountant III in Federal-Aid and was promoted after only one year to Federal-Aid Chief Accountant. It says Anderson has been involved with the implementation of several agency-wide computer processing systems.

According to KDOT, within the Federal-Aid unit, the staff monitors projects with federal funds, processes purchase orders for the construction letting, participates in the state audit and reviews projects with local funding to provide final statements. It says she is proud of her group’s accomplishments.

“I’ve had a high rate of people who have been promoted and I’ve been able to watch them grow and develop throughout the years,” Anderson said.

KDOT says in her new role as Bureau Chief, she wants to streamline processes to become paperless and look at future needs for the office.

According to KDOT, Anderson and her husband have twin daughters that graduated from Kansas State University in the Spring. It says for four years, they had planned a big trip to Europe for early this summer but was canceled. They hope to go in a couple of years and only “time will tell,” she says.

