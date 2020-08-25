Advertisement

KDOT names Anderson as Fiscal Bureau Chief

Pam Anderson has been named as the new KDOT Fiscal Bureau Chief.
Pam Anderson has been named as the new KDOT Fiscal Bureau Chief.(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pam Anderson has been named as the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Bureau Chief.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Pam Anderson has been named as its Fiscal Bureau Chief and her duties began in mid-August.

KDOT says Anderson has been with the department for 15 years and started as an Accountant III in Federal-Aid and was promoted after only one year to Federal-Aid Chief Accountant. It says Anderson has been involved with the implementation of several agency-wide computer processing systems.

According to KDOT, within the Federal-Aid unit, the staff monitors projects with federal funds, processes purchase orders for the construction letting, participates in the state audit and reviews projects with local funding to provide final statements. It says she is proud of her group’s accomplishments.

“I’ve had a high rate of people who have been promoted and I’ve been able to watch them grow and develop throughout the years,” Anderson said.

KDOT says in her new role as Bureau Chief, she wants to streamline processes to become paperless and look at future needs for the office.

According to KDOT, Anderson and her husband have twin daughters that graduated from Kansas State University in the Spring. It says for four years, they had planned a big trip to Europe for early this summer but was canceled. They hope to go in a couple of years and only “time will tell,” she says.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 10 minutes ago
13 News at Six

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hot through Friday, cooler with rain returning this weekend

News

Riley Co. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 41 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Topeka man arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing multiple charges related to drug possession after a traffic stop.

Latest News

News

Greater Topeka Partnership holds 2020 State of Community

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Greater Topeka Partnership will hold the 2020 State of Community address on Thursday, Aug. 27.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will visit the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas for a grant announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

News

Auburn-Washburn updates parents on COVID-19 back to school procedures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District is updating parents of its back to school procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat to student health.

News

Auburn-Washburn recognized as one of America’s best in-state employers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District has been awarded as one of America’s best in-state employers of 2020.

News

GO Topeka welcomes new Forge Young Talent Executive Director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
GO Topeka is welcoming its newest leader, Kelli Maydew, Executive Director of Forge Young Talent.

News

KDOT to close intersection for work on US 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the south leg of the US 24 and Rochester/Tyler intersection.