KDOC confirms positive COVID-19 case in KJCC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the Kansas Juvenile Correction Complex.

According to KDOC, the resident is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to the complex. It says a mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents.

KDOC says it has been consulting with the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment on the next steps to take to address the positive case. It says as a result, the following steps were taken:

The positive individual was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary

The remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms

Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“With this recent admission, we are seeing that our screening protocols are working,” Zmuda said. “We were able to keep this individual isolated from others in hopes that no others will become infected with the virus.”

KDOC says KJCC was established in 1879 as the state reform school and is the state’s only juvenile prison currently housing 144 people.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE website.

