HRC accepts complaints on LGBTQIA+ discrimination

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Human Rights Commission will be accepting complaints on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Kansas Human Rights Commission says in an email it sent on Friday, Ruth Glover, Executive Director of the Kansas Human Rights Commission, stated that due to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, the Commission will “begin accepting complaints based on ‘sex’ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations wherein allegations include discrimination based on LGBTQ and all derivatives of ‘sex.‘”

“In these tumultuous and uncertain times, this is welcome news for LGTBQ individuals across the state of Kansas,” said Michael Poppa, Executive Director of the Mainstream Coalition. “Countless individuals and families no longer need to live in fear of losing employment or refused service in the public sector, based on who they are or who they love. We are finally afforded the same protections under the Kansas Constitution as our straight, cis-gendered friends.”

Glover says in the email that a “guidance document will be submitted to the Commission Board for their review and approval at a date in the future, but yet to be determined.”

“This is a long time coming. We must take a moment to celebrate this news, and recognize those who have been advocating for LGBTQ+ equity in Kansas,” continued Poppa. “However, our fight is far from over. In addition to the lack of other important protections and a number of harmful practices that still remain in Kansas, this will be yet another issue used to mobilize the ultra-conservative voting block in Kansas as we head into the November Election.”

