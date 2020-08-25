Advertisement

HRC accepts complaints on LGBTQIA+ discrimination

(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Human Rights Commission will be accepting complaints on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Kansas Human Rights Commission says in an email it sent on Friday, Ruth Glover, Executive Director of the Kansas Human Rights Commission, stated that due to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, the Commission will “begin accepting complaints based on ‘sex’ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations wherein allegations include discrimination based on LGBTQ and all derivatives of ‘sex.‘”

“In these tumultuous and uncertain times, this is welcome news for LGTBQ individuals across the state of Kansas,” said Michael Poppa, Executive Director of the Mainstream Coalition. “Countless individuals and families no longer need to live in fear of losing employment or refused service in the public sector, based on who they are or who they love. We are finally afforded the same protections under the Kansas Constitution as our straight, cis-gendered friends.”

Glover says in the email that a “guidance document will be submitted to the Commission Board for their review and approval at a date in the future, but yet to be determined.”

“This is a long time coming. We must take a moment to celebrate this news, and recognize those who have been advocating for LGBTQ+ equity in Kansas,” continued Poppa. “However, our fight is far from over. In addition to the lack of other important protections and a number of harmful practices that still remain in Kansas, this will be yet another issue used to mobilize the ultra-conservative voting block in Kansas as we head into the November Election.”

To read the full email, visit the Mainstream Coalition Facebook page.

In an email on Friday, Ruth Glover, Executive Director of the Kansas Human Rights Commissions, stated that in light of...

Posted by Mainstream Coalition on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Compliance to Riley County Local Health Order 18 achievable

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health officials have checked complaints on several Aggieville businesses accused of violating COVID-19-related health orders.

News

Founding Fathers statues removed at Washburn

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Washburn University removed their Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin statues outside the law building at the end of July.

News

RCPD arrests man for rape of 12-year-old

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Riley County Police arrested a man in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old.

News

Washburn Removal of Statues

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Washburn removed statues of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin at their School of Law building.

News

O'Malley's agrees to follow Local Health Order 18

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
O'Malley's agrees to follow Local Health Order 18

Latest News

News

Topeka city leaders address expectations for special city council meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahead of Tuesday night’s special city council meeting, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla expressed her hope that supporters of law enforcement and of black lives can listen to each other’s experiences to help improve the city.

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hot through Friday, cooler with rain returning this weekend

News

KDOT names Anderson as Fiscal Bureau Chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pam Anderson has been named as the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Bureau Chief.

News

Riley Co. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 41 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Topeka man arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing multiple charges related to drug possession after a traffic stop.