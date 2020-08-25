Advertisement

House fire in North Topeka determined to be intentionally set

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a house fire early Tuesday on the city’s north side.

The blaze was reported around 6:26 a.m. at a vacant house at 828 N.E. Monroe.

Topeka fire officials on the scene said the blaze was determined to be incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

First-arriving firefighters found flames and smoke coming out of a first-floor window of the two-story, wooden-frame house.

Crews knocked down the fire and searched the house for occupants. No one was found inside.

Some of the fire apparently extended into the front-porch roof, which had light smoke coming from it around 7 a.m. Crews used tools to open up the bottom portion of the front-porch roof and extinguish the smoldering fire.

Firefighters used a large fan to ventilate the house of smoke.

A fire official at the scene told 13 NEWS that the house had been condemned.

No injuries were reported.

The location of the house fire was less than two blocks away from Topeka Fire Station 1 at 934 N.E. Quincy.

The estimated loss from the fire was $1,000, all of which was associated with the structure.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews put out fire at vacant house in North Topeka

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Topeka Fire Department extinguished a blaze early Tuesday at a vacant house at 828 N.E. Monroe.

News

Hiawatha schools to begin classes on-site next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Classes in Hiawatha Unified School District 345 will begin on-site starting next week, according to KNZA Radio.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot through Friday, cooler with rain returning this weekend

News

Shooting victim discovered in wrecked vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a person found in a wrecked car in southeast Shawnee Co. had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says a passerby discovered the vehicle Monday night near 10700 SE Berryton Rd. Hill says the person in the vehicle was unresponsive, and had reportedly been shot.

Latest News

News

Shooting victim discovered in wrecked vehicle

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says a passerby discovered a crashed vehicle Monday night near 10700 SE Berryton Rd. Hill says the person in the vehicle was unresponsive, and had reportedly been shot.

News

Garage fire intentionally set in Downtown Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Fire Department says a garage fire in Downtown Topeka was intentional.

News

Clay Co. man indicted for attempted heroin manufacturing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A Kansas man is being charged for growing poppy seeds plants at his Clay County home, in an attempt to make heroin.

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic airs Friday on WIBW

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell and Ralph Hipp
KU basketball greats from across the country will be competing in a three-point contest for a cause Friday on WIBW.

News

O’Malleys in Aggieville allowed to reopen

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Two days after ordering it to close its doors, the Riley Co. Health Dept. allowed O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley to reopen Monday.

News

Topeka City Councils have safety protocols in place for special meeting

Updated: 14 hours ago