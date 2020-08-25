House fire in North Topeka determined to be intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a house fire early Tuesday on the city’s north side.

The blaze was reported around 6:26 a.m. at a vacant house at 828 N.E. Monroe.

Topeka fire officials on the scene said the blaze was determined to be incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

First-arriving firefighters found flames and smoke coming out of a first-floor window of the two-story, wooden-frame house.

Crews knocked down the fire and searched the house for occupants. No one was found inside.

Some of the fire apparently extended into the front-porch roof, which had light smoke coming from it around 7 a.m. Crews used tools to open up the bottom portion of the front-porch roof and extinguish the smoldering fire.

Firefighters used a large fan to ventilate the house of smoke.

A fire official at the scene told 13 NEWS that the house had been condemned.

No injuries were reported.

The location of the house fire was less than two blocks away from Topeka Fire Station 1 at 934 N.E. Quincy.

The estimated loss from the fire was $1,000, all of which was associated with the structure.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

