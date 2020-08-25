Hiawatha schools to begin classes on-site next week

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - School will start with in-person classes next week in Hiawatha, with plans to transition to hybrid or online-only offerings if COVID-19 cases increase, according to KNZA Radio

Members of the Hiawatha Unified School District 415 Board of Education made the decision during a special meeting on Monday morning.

Classes will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

KNZA says the school board received input from local health care providers and also examined guidelines established by the Kansas Department of Education.

The board also implemented a “ticket system” for football games and volleyball matches to limit the number of spectators, the radio station reported.

As of Monday, the Brown County Health Department reported 62 positive COVID-19 cases to date, with 11 cases currently active in the county, including three hospitalizations.

