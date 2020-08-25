Greater Topeka Partnership holds 2020 State of Community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership will hold the 2020 State of Community address on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it will hold the 2020 State of Community address, which is presented by Evergy and hosted by Spectra, Mayor Michelle De La Isla and County Commission Chair Bill Riphahn, on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Event Center.

The organization says the event will focus on the year so far and how COVID-19 and social justice issues are playing a roll in plans for both the City and the county. It says speakers will also give their thoughts on how the community can come together to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to a sense of momentum.

GTP says tickets it recommends buying tickets and reserving seats as it has sent its plan to create a socially distant event to the Shawnee County Health Department for approval, but plans are subject to change.

According to the organization, the Stormont Vail Event Center at full capacity holds 7,500 people and they will be using the space to have around 300 attendees spread out throughout the Center.

Tickets may be purchased here.

