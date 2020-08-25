Advertisement

Gov. Kelly holds virtual discussion with teachers, health professionals

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will hold a virtual discussion with Kansas teachers and Health Professionals on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a virtual discussion with teachers throughout the state at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to hear what is working with districts’ reopening plans and where her administration can better support them.

Gov. Kelly says Dr. Farah Ahmed, Environmental Health Officer and State Epidemiologist for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Kansas Health Systems, will join her on the call.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka man sentenced to 5+ years on firearm charge

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man with multiple convictions has been sentenced to 5+ years in prison on a firearm charge.

News

USD 383 sees 9% COVID-19 positive rate

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 14 day percent COVID-19 positive rate is currently at 9.28%.

News

Topeka alley closes for sewer work

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing the alley south of 12th for sewer work.

News

Gov. Kelly appoints Folsom to Kansas Court of Appeals

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

News

Mayor De La Isla says THRC recommendations not approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Human Relations Commission recommendations published on its website were not approved by her or the City Council.

Latest News

News

10th Circuit affirms legality of maintenance of sex offender registry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 10th Circuit opinion affirms the legality of state maintenance of a required sex offender registry.

News

Sen. Moran calls on Postmaster General to prioritize veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Postmaster General to prioritize veterans as he evaluates postal reform.

News

8th St. to close due to Topeka rallies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing 8th St. in response to two rallies set for Tuesday night.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents of safe driving tips as school year begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is reminding residents of a few safe driving tips as the 2020-2021 school year begins.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Mission Twp. Firefighters help out Lieutenant with yard work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A group of firefighters from the Mission Township Fire Department surprised their Lieutenant with cut grass and trimmed trees when he and his family got back from vacation.