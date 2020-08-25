Gov. Kelly holds virtual discussion with teachers, health professionals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will hold a virtual discussion with Kansas teachers and Health Professionals on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a virtual discussion with teachers throughout the state at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to hear what is working with districts’ reopening plans and where her administration can better support them.

Gov. Kelly says Dr. Farah Ahmed, Environmental Health Officer and State Epidemiologist for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University of Kansas Health Systems, will join her on the call.

