Gov. Kelly appoints Folsom to Kansas Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Carl A. Folsom III to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steve Leben on the Kansas Court of Appeals. She says Folsom is a Lawrence resident and is an Assistant Federal Public Defender in Topeka.

“Carl is not only an extremely bright lawyer, but he also has a passion for the practice of law and a real understanding of how it affects Kansans’ daily lives,” Governor Kelly said. “Carl is not afraid to stand up for the people of our state and protect their fundamental rights, no matter the cost. During the interview process, he once again stood out as a qualified candidate who will serve Kansans well on the Court of Appeals, with fairness and compassion.”

According to Kelly, Folsom is a fifth-generation Kansan that grew up in Tonganoxie. She says he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Kansas and graduated with honors and highest distinction. She says while in college, Folsom interned in the Kansas Legislature for former Rep. Gerry Ray and Rep. Carl Holmes. She says he attended the University of Kanas School of Law and graduated in 2005.

Kelly says after law school, Folsom worked in the Kansas Appellate Defender’s Office representing indigent defendants and arguing various cases before Kansas appellate courts. She says he then spent two years in private practice handling civil and criminal cases before becoming an Assistant Federal Public Defender, first in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and then in Topeka. He says Folsom currently works as an adjunct professor at the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I am honored and humbled that Governor Kelly has confidence in my ability to serve the people of Kansas as a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals,” Folsom said. “I am looking forward to continuing Judge Leben’s commitment to procedural fairness, to ensure a transparent process where all litigants are given a voice and are treated fairly, evenly, and with dignity and respect.”

According to the Governor, Folsom’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation and his materials are currently being sent to the Senate. She says the statutory deadline for her to submit his appointment to the Senate is Aug. 26, 2020. She says as a result, under the statute controlling Court of Appeals appointments, Folsom’s appointment is available for Senate consideration during the next Legislative session.

Governor Kelly says also under the statute, she cannot appoint a rejected appointee for one vacancy to the same vacancy again. She says there are no such prohibitions for a different vacancy, however. She says in the June 2020 special legislative session, the Senate rejected Folsom for the vacancy created by Judge. G. Joseph Pierron.

Kelly says before 2013, Court of Appeals judges were not subject to Senate confirmation and were selected by the governor from a group of nominees named by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission. She says to reinstitute a version of that selection process, she signed Executive Order 20-01 in January which created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission.

According to Governor Kelly, pursuant to Executive Order 20-47, in the event an appointee to the Court of Appeals does not receive Senate consent the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will forward another nominee for the Governor’s consideration. She says that nominee will be selected from applicants for the same vacancy and will be considered along with the two other nominees already submitted for the vacancy.

Governor Kelly says the Commission handled the initial application and interview process and then forwarded three candidates for her to consider, including Folsom and attorneys Lesley A. Isherwood and Russell J. Keller.

“Lesley Isherwood and Russell Keller and are both incredibly talented attorneys, and I appreciate their time and patience during the selection process,” Governor Kelly said.

