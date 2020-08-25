Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints Folsom to Kansas Court of Appeals

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Carl Folsom to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Carl A. Folsom III to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steve Leben on the Kansas Court of Appeals. She says Folsom is a Lawrence resident and is an Assistant Federal Public Defender in Topeka.

“Carl is not only an extremely bright lawyer, but he also has a passion for the practice of law and a real understanding of how it affects Kansans’ daily lives,” Governor Kelly said. “Carl is not afraid to stand up for the people of our state and protect their fundamental rights, no matter the cost. During the interview process, he once again stood out as a qualified candidate who will serve Kansans well on the Court of Appeals, with fairness and compassion.”

According to Kelly, Folsom is a fifth-generation Kansan that grew up in Tonganoxie. She says he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Kansas and graduated with honors and highest distinction. She says while in college, Folsom interned in the Kansas Legislature for former Rep. Gerry Ray and Rep. Carl Holmes. She says he attended the University of Kanas School of Law and graduated in 2005.

Kelly says after law school, Folsom worked in the Kansas Appellate Defender’s Office representing indigent defendants and arguing various cases before Kansas appellate courts. She says he then spent two years in private practice handling civil and criminal cases before becoming an Assistant Federal Public Defender, first in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and then in Topeka. He says Folsom currently works as an adjunct professor at the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I am honored and humbled that Governor Kelly has confidence in my ability to serve the people of Kansas as a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals,” Folsom said. “I am looking forward to continuing Judge Leben’s commitment to procedural fairness, to ensure a transparent process where all litigants are given a voice and are treated fairly, evenly, and with dignity and respect.” 

According to the Governor, Folsom’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation and his materials are currently being sent to the Senate. She says the statutory deadline for her to submit his appointment to the Senate is Aug. 26, 2020. She says as a result, under the statute controlling Court of Appeals appointments, Folsom’s appointment is available for Senate consideration during the next Legislative session.

Governor Kelly says also under the statute, she cannot appoint a rejected appointee for one vacancy to the same vacancy again. She says there are no such prohibitions for a different vacancy, however. She says in the June 2020 special legislative session, the Senate rejected Folsom for the vacancy created by Judge. G. Joseph Pierron.

Kelly says before 2013, Court of Appeals judges were not subject to Senate confirmation and were selected by the governor from a group of nominees named by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission. She says to reinstitute a version of that selection process, she signed Executive Order 20-01 in January which created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission.

According to Governor Kelly, pursuant to Executive Order 20-47, in the event an appointee to the Court of Appeals does not receive Senate consent the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will forward another nominee for the Governor’s consideration. She says that nominee will be selected from applicants for the same vacancy and will be considered along with the two other nominees already submitted for the vacancy.

Governor Kelly says the Commission handled the initial application and interview process and then forwarded three candidates for her to consider, including Folsom and attorneys Lesley A. Isherwood and Russell J. Keller.

“Lesley Isherwood and Russell Keller and are both incredibly talented attorneys, and I appreciate their time and patience during the selection process,” Governor Kelly said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka man sentenced to 5+ years on firearm charge

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man with multiple convictions has been sentenced to 5+ years in prison on a firearm charge.

News

USD 383 sees 9% COVID-19 positive rate

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 14 day percent COVID-19 positive rate is currently at 9.28%.

News

Topeka alley closes for sewer work

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing the alley south of 12th for sewer work.

News

Mayor De La Isla says THRC recommendations not approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor De La Isla says the Topeka Human Relations Commission recommendations published on its website were not approved by her or the City Council.

Latest News

News

10th Circuit affirms legality of maintenance of sex offender registry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 10th Circuit opinion affirms the legality of state maintenance of a required sex offender registry.

News

Gov. Kelly holds virtual discussion with teachers, health professionals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a virtual discussion with Kansas teachers and Health Professionals on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

News

Sen. Moran calls on Postmaster General to prioritize veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the Postmaster General to prioritize veterans as he evaluates postal reform.

News

8th St. to close due to Topeka rallies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing 8th St. in response to two rallies set for Tuesday night.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents of safe driving tips as school year begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is reminding residents of a few safe driving tips as the 2020-2021 school year begins.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Mission Twp. Firefighters help out Lieutenant with yard work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A group of firefighters from the Mission Township Fire Department surprised their Lieutenant with cut grass and trimmed trees when he and his family got back from vacation.