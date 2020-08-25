GO Topeka welcomes new Forge Young Talent Executive Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka is welcoming its newest leader, Kelli Maydew, Executive Director of Forge Young Talent.

GO Topeka says its new director of Forge Young Talent has officially assumed her position as a leader within the organization. It says Forge Young Talent is Topeka’s leading young talent recruitment and engagement initiative. The organization says Kelli Maydew began her position with GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership in early August.

According to the organization, Maydew comes from the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers where she served as Membership and Events Director. It says she brings a strong background in membership services, educational programming, event planning, sponsorships and fundraising, politics and government affairs to her new role. It says she earned her BA from Winthrop University.

“The GO Topeka team has welcomed me with open arms,” said Maydew. “Through their support, and the help of the Forge Leadership Team, I will be able to bring new experiences to the next generation of Topekans to help them cultivate their talents, grow their profession and find their community in the Capital City. I’m thrilled at the opportunity this position affords me.”

“Kelli is an invaluable part of our team,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “She plays a critical role in leading the initiative to both attract more young talent to the area and retain the talent we currently possess so that they realize the numerous opportunities available to them, such as professional development, community leadership opportunities and opportunities to meet other young people in Topeka & Shawnee County.”

For more information on Forge Young Talen, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.