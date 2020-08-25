Advertisement

GO Topeka welcomes new Forge Young Talent Executive Director

Kelli Maydew has begun her role as the Executive Director of Forge Young Talent.
Kelli Maydew has begun her role as the Executive Director of Forge Young Talent.(GO Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka is welcoming its newest leader, Kelli Maydew, Executive Director of Forge Young Talent.

GO Topeka says its new director of Forge Young Talent has officially assumed her position as a leader within the organization. It says Forge Young Talent is Topeka’s leading young talent recruitment and engagement initiative. The organization says Kelli Maydew began her position with GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership in early August.

According to the organization, Maydew comes from the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers where she served as Membership and Events Director. It says she brings a strong background in membership services, educational programming, event planning, sponsorships and fundraising, politics and government affairs to her new role. It says she earned her BA from Winthrop University.

“The GO Topeka team has welcomed me with open arms,” said Maydew. “Through their support, and the help of the Forge Leadership Team, I will be able to bring new experiences to the next generation of Topekans to help them cultivate their talents, grow their profession and find their community in the Capital City. I’m thrilled at the opportunity this position affords me.”

“Kelli is an invaluable part of our team,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “She plays a critical role in leading the initiative to both attract more young talent to the area and retain the talent we currently possess so that they realize the numerous opportunities available to them, such as professional development, community leadership opportunities and opportunities to meet other young people in Topeka  & Shawnee County.”

For more information on Forge Young Talen, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn recognized as one of America’s best in-state employers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District has been awarded as one of America’s best in-state employers of 2020.

News

KDOT to close intersection for work on US 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the south leg of the US 24 and Rochester/Tyler intersection.

News

Marshall approves of sanctions on Iran

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the snapback of sanctions on Iran.

News

Topeka man sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man has been sentenced to over 7 years for trafficking drugs.

Latest News

News

Operation Food Secure getting fresh produce and dairy products into hands of Topeka-area residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Operation Food Secure, which is based out of the Topeka Rescue Mission's warehouse at 206 N.W. Norris, is putting about 3,000 boxes of fresh produce and dairy products into the hands of Topeka-area residents each week.

News

US-China trade war affects Greater KC businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S.-China trade war is affecting Greater Kansas City area businesses according to a KU professor.

Coronavirus

KDOC confirms positive COVID-19 case in KJCC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the Kansas Juvenile Correction Complex.

News

Sen. Moran urges Congress to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is urging Congressional Leaders to expand COVID-19 resources to Tribal Governments.

News

Topeka man sentenced to 5+ years on firearm charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man with multiple convictions has been sentenced to 5+ years in prison on a firearm charge.

News

USD 383 sees 9% COVID-19 positive rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 14 day percent COVID-19 positive rate is currently at 9.28%.