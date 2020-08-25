Advertisement

Garage fire intentionally set in Downtown Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department says a garage fire in Downtown Topeka was intentional.

Crews responded to 612 SW Fillmore St. just before 5 p.m. Monday. They found a detached garage heavily involved in the fire upon their arrival. They were able to contain the fire to the garage.

The Fire Dept. says no one was in the garage during the fire. Their investigation indicated that the fire was intentional, and about $3,500 was done in damage.

