Clay Co. man indicted for attempted heroin manufacturing

Matthew Pfeiffer, 43, has been indicted for attempting to make heroin. (KS Dept. of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man is being charged for growing poppy seeds plants at his Clay County home, in an attempt to make heroin.

43-year-old Matthew Pfeiffer is charged with counts of attempting to manufacture opium, manufacturing thebaine, and using a telephone to further drug trafficking.

According to the indictment, the DEA and Riley County Police were informed of Pfeiffer’s plans, and served a search warrant at his home in early June. They seized more than 4,000 poppy plants from his home.

“Opium poppies are an unfamiliar sight in Kansas,” US Attorney Stephen McAllister said, “and we want to keep it that way. It is unlawful to grow poppies for the purpose of producing opiates.”

“The cultivation of poppy plants, for the purpose of making opium paste for heroin production is extremely rare in the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge William J. Callahan, head of the St. Louis Division, which covers Kansas. “The DEA along with our law enforcement partners, thwarted this attempt to produce heroin, and we will continue to stand in the way of violators who seek to harm our communities. This case should serve as an example and a warning that the DEA is as committed to preventing further harm caused by the opioid crisis in rural America, as we are in major cities.”

Pfeiffer faces up to 24 years in prison and $1.2 million in fines if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

