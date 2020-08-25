Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents of safe driving tips as school year begins

(WSAW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is reminding residents of a few safe driving tips as the 2020-2021 school year begins.

Sheriff John Merchant says he would like to remind residents of a few basic safety tips to make sure residents start the year off right. He says there will be a lot more kids on the streets walking to school or riding bikes so drivers should be extra cautious.

Sheriff Merchant says to take extra time to watch out for pedestrians as residents approach school zones. He says many kids are anxious about back to school and may not be paying much attention as they cross streets.

According to the Brown Co. Sheriff, busses will also be picking up children throughout the county so drivers need to make sure to give them plenty of room and honor stop signs.

The Sheriff says his office has a zero-tolerance policy when it c omes to running a school bus stop sign. He says if drivers choose to ignore the signs, they will be issued a citation.

Sheriff Merchant says he and his office want to which students and staff a safe and happy school year and reminds residents to buckle up when driving or riding in a vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

