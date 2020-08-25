Auburn-Washburn updates parents on COVID-19 back to school procedures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District is updating parents of its back to school procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat to student health.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it recently shared reminders with parents on its back to school policies in the face of COVID-19. It says the information includes start dates, safety protocols and details on how it will respond to a positive COVID-19 case.

The District says schools will begin in Phase 2 Hybrid Learning on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Gropu A will attend that first day while Group B will attend on Friday, Aug. 28. It says preschool, kindergarten and returning grades 10-12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 31. It says the group designated was provided by each school and is also available on Infinite Campus.

According to the District, kindergarten orientation has been taking place at various elementary schools and parents should contact their school as soon as possible if they have a kindergartner that is not yet registered or has not heard from their school.

The District says any student that is not yet registered may do so here.

Auburn-Washburn says beginning Monday, Aug. 31, all school days on Monday and Tuesday will be attended by Group A, and all school days on Thursday and Friday will be attended by Group B.

According to the District, the Back to School Wall Calendar is now available and shows complete information regarding A and B days. It says a printed version is being mailed to all parents and will arrive in the next few weeks.

The District also says those students using district-provided transportation can find pickup and drop off times here and times may change as there may be delays during the first few days of school as the new COVID-19 protocols are implemented.

Auburn-Washburn says students that receive free or reduced-price lunches must have their parents complete and submit an annual form. It says it encourages parents to complete and submit the form even if they are unsure if they will qualify. It says there are no negative consequences for completing the form, which can be found here.

The District says it has also created a document that outlines its requirements for face coverings, which can be found here.

According to the District, to ensure the safety of students and staff it will be referring to the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Education restrictions and recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It says this includes isolating those who meet certain criteria. It says student information can be found here.

The District also says it will also send an email to all members of the school community any time there is a positive case related to a school. It says anyone that meets the “close contact” criteria will be notified directly as soon as possible. It says an ongoing list of all COVID-19 incidents can be found here.

The Auburn-Washburn School District’s Return to School plan can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.