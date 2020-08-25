Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn updates parents on COVID-19 back to school procedures

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District is updating parents of its back to school procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat to student health.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it recently shared reminders with parents on its back to school policies in the face of COVID-19. It says the information includes start dates, safety protocols and details on how it will respond to a positive COVID-19 case.

The District says schools will begin in Phase 2 Hybrid Learning on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Gropu A will attend that first day while Group B will attend on Friday, Aug. 28. It says preschool, kindergarten and returning grades 10-12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 31. It says the group designated was provided by each school and is also available on Infinite Campus.

According to the District, kindergarten orientation has been taking place at various elementary schools and parents should contact their school as soon as possible if they have a kindergartner that is not yet registered or has not heard from their school.

The District says any student that is not yet registered may do so here.

Auburn-Washburn says beginning Monday, Aug. 31, all school days on Monday and Tuesday will be attended by Group A, and all school days on Thursday and Friday will be attended by Group B.

According to the District, the Back to School Wall Calendar is now available and shows complete information regarding A and B days. It says a printed version is being mailed to all parents and will arrive in the next few weeks.

The District also says those students using district-provided transportation can find pickup and drop off times here and times may change as there may be delays during the first few days of school as the new COVID-19 protocols are implemented.

Auburn-Washburn says students that receive free or reduced-price lunches must have their parents complete and submit an annual form. It says it encourages parents to complete and submit the form even if they are unsure if they will qualify. It says there are no negative consequences for completing the form, which can be found here.

The District says it has also created a document that outlines its requirements for face coverings, which can be found here.

According to the District, to ensure the safety of students and staff it will be referring to the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Education restrictions and recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It says this includes isolating those who meet certain criteria. It says student information can be found here.

The District also says it will also send an email to all members of the school community any time there is a positive case related to a school. It says anyone that meets the “close contact” criteria will be notified directly as soon as possible. It says an ongoing list of all COVID-19 incidents can be found here.

The Auburn-Washburn School District’s Return to School plan can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 10 minutes ago
13 News at Six

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hot through Friday, cooler with rain returning this weekend

News

KDOT names Anderson as Fiscal Bureau Chief

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pam Anderson has been named as the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Bureau Chief.

News

Riley Co. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 41 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Topeka man arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing multiple charges related to drug possession after a traffic stop.

Latest News

News

Greater Topeka Partnership holds 2020 State of Community

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Greater Topeka Partnership will hold the 2020 State of Community address on Thursday, Aug. 27.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will visit the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas for a grant announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

News

Auburn-Washburn recognized as one of America’s best in-state employers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District has been awarded as one of America’s best in-state employers of 2020.

News

GO Topeka welcomes new Forge Young Talent Executive Director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
GO Topeka is welcoming its newest leader, Kelli Maydew, Executive Director of Forge Young Talent.

News

KDOT to close intersection for work on US 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the south leg of the US 24 and Rochester/Tyler intersection.