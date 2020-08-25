Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn recognized as one of America’s best in-state employers

(KJCT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District has been awarded as one of America’s best in-state employers of 2020.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers in 2020. It says the award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., which is the worlds leading statistics portal and industry training provider. It says the awards list was announced on Aug. 24, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Auburn-Washburn says Forbes and Statista selected the awardees based on an independent survey of about 80,000 employees in the U.S. working for companies that employ at least 500 people in their stateside operations. It says the survey was administered using a series of online panels and gives a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. It says direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a statewide level.

The District says the study ranked each company according to Atmosphere, Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries, Wages and Diversity. It says based on the results, Auburn-Washburn is excited to be recognized as one of Forbes’ annual best in-state employers.

“It’s great to be recognized as one of the most rewarding places to work in Kansas,” said Brian White, Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations. “I thank all of our staff for their efforts, dedication, and professionalism in providing a rewarding and engaging learning environment.  Auburn-Washburn staff are the reason we excel at inspiring, challenging, and preparing every child, every day.”

Auburn-Washburn says it has been serving students in southwest Topeka and Shawnee County for over half a century. It says current enrollment sits at about 6,000 students with about 1,000 employees.

For more information on the Auburn-Washburn School District, visit its website.

