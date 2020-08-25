Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol reports missing newborn out of Laclede County

Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Laclede County.

Authorities say two men, one is named Mike, took a newborn girl to a hospital for care around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The area of the abduction is around Missouri 32 and Route U. The two men never made it to the hospital. They are likely traveling in a blue, Jeep with a black soft-top. Investigators do not know a license plate number.

We hope to update this story as soon as we learn more information. The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released a picture of the newborn or the Jeep.

Call 911 or the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at (417)532-2311 if you know anything about this case.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Compliance to Riley County Local Health Order 18 achievable

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health officials have checked complaints on several Aggieville businesses accused of violating COVID-19-related health orders.

News

Founding Fathers statues removed at Washburn

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Washburn University removed their Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin statues outside the law building at the end of July.

News

RCPD arrests man for rape of 12-year-old

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Riley County Police arrested a man in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old.

News

Washburn Removal of Statues

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Washburn removed statues of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin at their School of Law building.

News

O'Malley's agrees to follow Local Health Order 18

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
O'Malley's agrees to follow Local Health Order 18

Latest News

News

Topeka city leaders address expectations for special city council meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahead of Tuesday night’s special city council meeting, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla expressed her hope that supporters of law enforcement and of black lives can listen to each other’s experiences to help improve the city.

News

HRC accepts complaints on LGBTQIA+ discrimination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Human Rights Commission will be accepting complaints on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hot through Friday, cooler with rain returning this weekend

News

KDOT names Anderson as Fiscal Bureau Chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pam Anderson has been named as the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Bureau Chief.

News

Riley Co. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has 41 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Topeka man arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing multiple charges related to drug possession after a traffic stop.