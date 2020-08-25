8th St. to close due to Topeka rallies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be closing 8th St. in response to two rallies set for Tuesday night.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing 8th St. between Quincy and Monroe from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in response to a Back the Blue rally and a Black Lives Matter rally.

The City says the closure will disrupt the evening commute so drivers should plan ahead as best they can.

