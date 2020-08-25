10th Circuit affirms legality of maintenance of sex offender registry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 10th Circuit opinion affirms the legality of state maintenance of a required sex offender registry.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals 10th Circuit ahs reaffirmed the legality of states maintaining sex offender registries to inform residents and rejected the claim that such registries are a form of punishment.

According to Schmidt, the appellate ruling reversed a 2017 lower court decision that struck down the Colorado sex offender registry and deemed it unconstitutional. He says the case involved a claim brought by three individuals against the director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“While the offender registry laws in the states differ, the appellate court recognized the sovereign state interests in these laws and applied a legal test that reaffirms the states’ ability to notify Kansans of this important public safety information,” Schmidt says. “We will remain diligent to protect the Kansas law from legal attacks.”

Schmidt says Kansas has joined Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming in a brief arguing that Colorado’s sex offender registry laws serve a compelling state interest by informing residents and were not punitive in nature or excessive requirements. He says a three-judge panel agreed and reversed the lower court ruling upholding the state law as constitutional.

AG Schmidt also says the ruling is significant because any future challenge to the Kansas offender registry would be governed by the precedent set by the court in the Colorado challenge.

To read the full federal decision in Millard v. Camper, click here.

Schmidt says his office previously successfully defended the Kansas offender registration law in state court against the challenges of its constitutionality.

