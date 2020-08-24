Woman drowns at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - (Update Aug. 23, 9 p.m.) - A woman has died after drowning at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening.

The woman and her family and friends came to the park to swim at the Walnut River Swim Beach. While swimming, the woman began having trouble breathing. Someone went to retrieve her inhaler for her and that’s when the woman drowned, according to the Butler County undersheriff.

Efforts were made to revive the woman. No foul play or alcohol was involved.

