Two arrested on drug charges in Brown Co.

Broderick Smith (left) and Brandon Adams were arrested early August 23 on multiple drug charges.(Shawn Wheat | Brown Co Sheriff's Department)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested on drug charges following a police chase in Brown County.

In the early hours of August 23, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call that deputies in Richardson County, Nebraska were pursuing a vehicle heading across the Kansas border at speeds of over 130 miles per hour. A short time later, the vehicle was stopped on Highway 73. Based on information from the Richardson County deputies and their own investigation, Brown County deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Broderick Smith of Falls City, on charges of DUI, transport open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee to elude and drivers license restrictions. Passenger Brandon Adams of Hiawatha was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 17-year-old minor was present in the vehicle as well. No injuries were reported.

