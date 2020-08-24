Topeka man sentenced to 7 years for attempting to rob liquor store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for an attempted robbery in which he and a juvenile armed with a gun tried to rob a liquor store.

37-year-old Joseph Toole III of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery of a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted that on November 2, 2018, he and a juvenile attempted a robbery at Lynn’s Liquor on SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka. The door to the business was unlocked, and the pair was unable to enter.

Investigators were able to connect a vehicle parked near the liquor store to Toole, leading to his arrest.

The FBI, Topeka Police Department and Assistant US Attorney General Jared Maag worked together on the case.

