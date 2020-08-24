Advertisement

Topeka man sentenced to 7 years for attempting to rob liquor store

Jail cells with the doors closed at a histororic idaho prison
Jail cells with the doors closed at a histororic idaho prison (WILX)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for an attempted robbery in which he and a juvenile armed with a gun tried to rob a liquor store.

37-year-old Joseph Toole III of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery of a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted that on November 2, 2018, he and a juvenile attempted a robbery at Lynn’s Liquor on SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka. The door to the business was unlocked, and the pair was unable to enter.

Investigators were able to connect a vehicle parked near the liquor store to Toole, leading to his arrest.

The FBI, Topeka Police Department and Assistant US Attorney General Jared Maag worked together on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly on COVID-19 in Kansas: An ‘alarming trend in the wrong direction'

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly held her weekly news conference Monday afternoon calling it a “bad weekend” for Kansas and COVID-19.

Forecast

Monday night forecast: Hot all week

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Next chance of rain not until the weekend

Sports

Mid-East League sets fall sports rules for schools, fans amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Mid-East League has implemented expectations and procedures for fans and schools at fall sports competitions, including mask and social distancing requirements.

News

K-State expands testing among efforts to contain spread of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Kansas State University on Monday announced it is beginning to conduct voluntary surveillance testing of students who live in residence halls and on-campus apartments, as part of the university’s enhanced testing for people who are asymptomatic of COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Topeka man arrested on drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop over the weekend near NW Independence Avenue and North Kansas Avenue.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Kansas governor on COVID-19: An ‘alarming trend in the wrong direction'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly held her weekly news conference Monday afternoon calling it a “bad weekend” for Kansas and COVID-19.

State

Kansas governor responds to Wisconsin officer-involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly is speaking out about an officer involved-shooting that has left a Black man hospitalized.

News

More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Kansas over weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1545 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths from Friday to Monday.

News

Semi-Jeep crash slows traffic on I-70 in East Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
A semi-trailer and Jeep collided Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just west of the Kansas Turnpike Authority's East Topeka toll plaza.