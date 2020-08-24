Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on drug charges

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop over the weekend near NW Independence Avenue and North Kansas Avenue.

Around 6:30 pm on August 22, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Independence Avenue and N Kansas Avenue. The driver, 33-year-old Rigo Phinney of Topeka, was placed into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple traffic and drug related charges including possession of methamphetamine.

