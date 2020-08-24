Advertisement

Topeka City Council special meeting has safety protocols in place

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow, focusing on police reform.

Topeka City officials plan an open discussion on issues relating to police policy, and their relationship with the community.

The city has several protocols to keep everyone safe, with the amount of interest in tomorrow’s meeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is for the governing body to be able to hear what individuals have to say,” Topeka City Manager, Brent Trout said.

City officials set up an additional room for people who signed up to speak, due to the high interest in Tuesday’s special meeting.

“This was an opportunity that those who are hear to speak it would give them a place to be inside the building, ready and available to be able to come up and make their comments, regards to COVID-19, we have to be careful in how many we are allowing in the room,” Trout explained.

As city council’s regular procedure, people who want to address the council must sign up by 5 pm on Tuesday, and each speaker is limited to four minutes.

“The ability to sign up and speak is something that’s been in place for a great deal of time as well, that’s been standard procedure for many, many years,” Trout said.

Both Black Lives Matter, and the group ‘Back the Blue’-supporting law enforcement plan to rally outside the municipal building before the meeting.

“I think it should be civil, I think everyone should be respectful,” Retired TPD Lt. and with Back the Blue, Ron Gish said. “The side walk is going to be open the public, people can get in and come and go.”

“This part will be closed off on 8th street. We’re not here to intimidate, we’re here to show support for law enforcement. They’re standing out here alone and I think a lot of times they think people don’t support them,” Gish explained.

Gish says he’s spoken with black lives matter organizers, with both sides committed to staying safe, and peaceful.

”It’s not about hate, it’s about love, its about protecting each other and coming together as a community to find real solutions to police reform,” Gish emphasized. “You might have things we disagree on, but I don’t think the person is a bad person, but I would ask people when they go into the meeting to be respectful, regardless what side your own.”

13 News reached out to Black Lives Matter organizers, they have not yet responded, but in a Facebook post, they say it’s essential for group members to show up, and show support for their position.

The special session starts at 6 PM on Tuesday. Here is more information on how to sign up to speak at the meeting.

