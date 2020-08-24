Shawnee Co. D.A. rules June homicide as self-defense

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one will be charged in the shooting death of a man back in June.

According to District Attorney Mike Kagay, he will not file charges in the death of Terry Leonard Tignor.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of SW Garfield Ave. just before 5:45 a.m. Saturday on an aggravated battery call.

When they arrived, officers found Tignor dead from a gunshot wound.

Kagay said Tignor was arguing with a woman near a fire pit in the back yard, and then started to approach her.

“Tignor began advancing toward the female, threatening her with an object in his hand. The female drew a .22 caliber handgun, but Tignor continued advancing towards her and threatening her. At this point the female fired, striking Tignor once in the chest,” said Kagay in a news release.

The D.A. said he has met with Tignor’s family about the decision.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.