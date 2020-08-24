Advertisement

Shawnee Co. commissioners adopt latest health order

Shawnee Co. Commissioners from L-R Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn, and Aaron Mays at their meeting on Monday, August 24, 2020.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to adopt the latest health order from the Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

The order limits indoor mass gatherings to 25 people where social distancing cannot be accomplished.

Limits on outdoor mass gatherings remain at 45 people.

Crowd size for who can attend mass events/public gatherings is limited to 500 people, down from the original limit of 2,000.

The commission’s order states that it is not intended to regulate public and private schools.

The order reads “schools are encouraged to work with the State of Kansas and Shawnee County Health Department to determine whether and how to safely open and to safely conduct school related activities”.

County Counselor Jim Crowl said the specification was made to accommodate the plans schools have been making to safely reopen and for anyone with questions to direct them to their respective school district.

The order is now in effect.

