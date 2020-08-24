Advertisement

Semi-Jeep crash Monday morning slows traffic on I-70 in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-trailer and a Jeep crashed Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 in East Topeka, resulting in no apparent serious injuries, but slowing traffic in the area for about an hour.

The collision was reported around 10:05 a.m. when a Freightliner semi and a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a U-Haul trailer collided just west of the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s East Topeka toll plaza.

The Jeep came to rest with its driver’s side against the front of the semi’s passenger side.

The semi and Jeep blocked two of the right lanes of traffic for I-70 at that location. Motorists using those lanes were diverted onto a ramp leading to westbound I-470 as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash occurred immediately west of the toll plaza. The location was in the right lanes used by motorists who pay cash for their turnpike toll.

Motorists with K-tags or other electronic payment devices who used the left through-lanes on westbound I-70 were able to proceed through the area without having to stop.

American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene. Authorities said no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

In addition to AMR ambulance, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee Heights fire department responded to the scene.

