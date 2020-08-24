Police working standoff in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are working a standoff at a home at 1809 SE Indiana.

According to Shawnee County Dispatchers - the situation began just after 4:00 p.m.

TPD officers at the scene say they were searching for a felon with warrants out for his arrest.

When they got to the home, they instead found another felon, in possession of a firearm.

That man ran inside, officers then surrounded the home began using a loudspeaker to try and get him out.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police say based on his prior record he is considered dangerous but not a threat to the public at large.

No other information has been released at this time - 13 NEWS has a crew at the scene. We’ll provide more information as soon as it comes out.

