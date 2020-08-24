Advertisement

Police working standoff in south Topeka

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are working a standoff at a home at 1809 SE Indiana.

According to Shawnee County Dispatchers - the situation began just after 4:00 p.m.

TPD officers at the scene say they were searching for a felon with warrants out for his arrest.

When they got to the home, they instead found another felon, in possession of a firearm.

That man ran inside, officers then surrounded the home began using a loudspeaker to try and get him out.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police say based on his prior record he is considered dangerous but not a threat to the public at large.

No other information has been released at this time - 13 NEWS has a crew at the scene. We’ll provide more information as soon as it comes out.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Junction City woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Members of the Junction City community and the Herron family joined forces Sunday to honor Patricia Herron on her 90th birthday.

News

Junction City woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Junction City woman with a special place in WIBW history celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.

News

Lawrence driver speaks on viral video shows incident outside KU Kappa Sigma fraternity house

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Manhattan High School Cross Country time trials

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Manhattan High School cross country time trials

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny & hot week ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the mid to upper 90s through Friday.

News

Topeka Civic Theater holds last performance before temporary closure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Saturday night, Laugh Lines closed the curtain on The Topeka Civic Theater’s 2020 fall season.

News

Back the Blue parade drives through Topeka to support officers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Mitchel Summers
Topekans took to the road to show their support for the police Saturday.

News

National Day of Freedom and Justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Aug. 23rd: ULTIMATE BIRTHDAY CLUB

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

KU Kappa Sigma fraternity

Updated: 9 hours ago