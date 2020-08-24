Motorcycle rider killed Sunday in Neosho County crash

ERIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash in Neosho County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m. on US-59 highway and 170th Road, about three miles north of Erie.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Buick Regal car was southbound on US-59 highway when it crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic. The Buick then struck a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on US-59.

The motorcycle rider, Christopher D. Ellis, 31, of Erie, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Ellis wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Buick, Barbara A. Clingan, 79, of Parsons, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Clingan was wearing a seat belt.

