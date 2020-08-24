Monday night forecast: Hot all week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70°. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Wednesday-Friday may have more mid 90s vs upper 90s and wouldn’t be surprised if some areas were more in the low 90s but still hot regardless and again other than a few more clouds by Thursday and Friday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura it does remain dry. If there is more of a westward track to Laura that may bring at least a chance of rain to areas in Kansas so it’s not impossible to get rain Thursday or Friday.

Rain does increase by the weekend. Latest models do have the better rain chance Saturday vs Sunday then again Sunday night into Monday but by no means is that timing set in stone so use caution when making outdoor plans this weekend.

Taking Action:

Hot all week with highs in the 90s and heat indices as hot as 103°. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities. Rain does return by this weekend. Uncertainty exists on exact details on when and where the best chance of rain will occur so make sure to keep checking back everyday and especially by the end of the week for up to date details.

