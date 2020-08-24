Monday forecast: Hot all week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather we had yesterday, will repeat everyday this work week. This means highs in the mid to even upper 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s to as hot as 103°. That’s not bad considering most of the time we are in the mid-upper 90s we have indices in the 105-110° range but the humidity isn’t expected to get too high keeping the overall impacts relatively lower. This doesn’t mean you should take this heat wave lightly, make sure you’re still drinking plenty of water and limiting outdoor activities and staying safe.

Any impacts from the two tropical storms down in the gulf will be minimal. Right now it looks like any rain from Laura will stay just off to the east in Missouri with clouds the only potential by Thursday/Friday. There will be a cold front this weekend that at the very least will cool temperatures down in the 80s however details of the storm chances are still relatively low. Stay tuned through the week as we get closer we’ll have a better idea of when and where the rain will occur.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s to as hot as 102°. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70°. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday-Friday may have more mid 90s vs upper 90s and wouldn’t be surprised if some areas were more in the low 90s but still hot regardless and again other than a few more clouds by Thursday and Friday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura it does remain dry. If there is more of a westward track to Laura that may bring at least a chance of rain to areas in Kansas so it’s not impossible to get rain Thursday or Friday.

Rain does increase by the weekend. Latest models do have the better rain chance Saturday vs Sunday then again Sunday night into Monday but by no means is that timing set in stone so use caution when making outdoor plans this weekend.

Taking Action:

Hot all week with highs in the 90s and heat indices as hot as 103°. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities. Rain does return by this weekend. Uncertainty exists on exact details on when and where the best chance of rain will occur so make sure to keep checking back everyday and especially by the end of the week for up to date details.

